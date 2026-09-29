Straitstimes.com header logo

OpenAI shelves new AI model after internal safety tests, WSJ reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The model showed more deception than its predecessor, including at times failing to accurately disclose actions it had or had not taken, the report said.

The model showed more deception than its predecessor, including at times failing to accurately disclose actions it had or had not taken, the report said.

ILLUSTRATION: REUTERS

OpenAI is scrapping the release of GPT-6.1 Astra, a next-generation AI model planned for an October debut, over safety concerns raised by researchers during internal testing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sept 28.

The model, expected to appear in ChatGPT and Codex, was designed to handle more complex tasks without human assistance, the report said.

Earlier this month, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for the industry to slow the development of frontier AI models to allow safety measures to keep pace, a view endorsed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The ChatGPT parent’s safety chief Saachi Jain told the Journal on Sept 28 that Astra fell short of the company’s standards in alignment tests, which assess whether a system follows human intent.

The model showed more deception than its predecessor, including at times failing to accurately disclose actions it had or had not taken, the report said.

It also had problems with “scope authorisation”, pushing ahead with tasks without requesting user permission and sometimes attempting to use external tools or services when doing so could be unsafe.

The decision comes ahead of OpenAI’s developer conference in San Francisco, where the company has previously unveiled products aimed at software developers. REUTERS

More on this topic
Nvidia debuts system designed to stop AI agents from going awry
OpenAI’s systems meddled with US government sites after going rogue
See more on

AI/artificial intelligence

OpenAI

ChatGPT

Cyber security

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.