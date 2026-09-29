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OpenAI ignored employees who warned it wasn’t doing enough about security

OpenAI executives told the employees that the tests needed to move forward as quickly as possible to release the AI models on time.

SAN FRANCISCO – Months before OpenAI’s artificial intelligence went rogue, two employees raised an alarm with top executives. They were ignored.

In e-mails, the employees said they worried that OpenAI’s newest artificial intelligence models were not being appropriately monitored during testing to gauge the technology’s sophistication and to secure the models, according to messages viewed by The New York Times.