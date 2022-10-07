Opec+ move reignites Americans' top worry ahead of November midterm polls

WASHINGTON - A production cut by the Opec+ oil cartel is reigniting US voters' No. 1 fear - high inflation - and handing a potential boost to Republican candidates less than five weeks before the Nov 8 midterm elections.

President Joe Biden's White House has condemned the announced cut to production targets by the Saudi Arabia-led cartel, which sent energy prices higher after they had eased from summer highs.

The move late in the campaign season unsettled a growing consensus that Biden's Democrats could stem their losses in the US House of Representatives - though they are still expected to lose their narrow majority.

Democrats are still favoured to hold their razor-thin Senate majority.

But political strategists from both parties say Democrats' hopes in either chamber could take a hit as voters across the country find themselves forking over more money at the pump.

"No Democrat wants an environment where people have to spend more money," said Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist who worked on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Republicans have pounced on the issue.

"Under Biden - Opec controls our destiny rather than American energy independence," Pat Harrigan, a Republican House candidates in North Carolina, said in a tweet.

Republicans have hammered Democrats all year over inflation, which has reached four-decade highs as gasoline prices surged with Russia's March invasion of Ukraine. Moscow is also a member of Opec+ and played a role in the cartel's decision this week to cut output.

Lagging approval

Inflation is a major reason that Biden's public approval rating has remained below 50 per cent for more than a year, weighing on his party's congressional candidates.

Control of either chamber of Congress could allow Republicans to bring Biden's legislative agenda to a halt and launch potentially damaging investigations.

Republicans argue for loosening government restrictions on US energy production as a way to lower costs. Biden's Democrats have responded to high inflation with a US$430 billion (S$600 billion) package signed into law in August which lowers healthcare costs and encourages clean energy.