Opec+ cuts: Biden warns of impact on US-Saudi Arabia ties

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden pledged on Tuesday that "there will be consequences" for the United States' relations with Saudi Arabia after Opec+ announced last week that it would cut its oil production target over Washington's objections.

His announcement came a day after powerful Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the US must immediately freeze all cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including arms sales.

Mr Biden, in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, would not discuss what options he was considering. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said a policy review would be conducted, but gave no timeline for action or information on who would lead the re-evaluation. The US will be watching the situation closely "over the coming weeks and months", she said.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Opec+ decision was purely economic and taken unanimously by its member states.

"Opec+ members acted responsibly and took the appropriate decision," Prince Faisal told the Al Arabiya television channel.

Opec+, the oil producer group comprising the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) plus allies including Russia, announced the production target after weeks of lobbying by US officials against such a move.

The US accused Saudi Arabia of kowtowing to Russia, which objects to a Western cap on the price of Russian oil in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

US officials had been quietly trying to persuade its biggest Arab partner to abandon the idea of a production cut, but Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was not swayed.

Mr Biden said a recession in the US is possible, but that any downturn would be "very slight" and that the economy is resilient enough to ride out the turbulence.

"I don't think there will be a recession," Mr Biden said in the CNN interview. "If it is, it'll be a very slight recession. That is, we'll move down slightly.

"Every six months they say this," he said of recession warnings. "There's so much that's been accomplished that the idea that there's something - there's an automaticity to a recession, and it's just not - it's just not there."

Asked flatly if the American people should prepare for a recession, Mr Biden replied: "No."

He also said he doubted Russian President Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon, as Ukraine pleaded for a rapid increase in Western military aid to defend against missile strikes on its cities. Mr Putin is a "rational actor who has miscalculated significantly", Mr Biden said.

Asked how realistic he believed it would be for Mr Putin to use a tactical nuclear weapon, Mr Biden responded: "Well, I don't think he will."

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG