Only 42% of Americans polled want Trump removed from office

NEW YORK • Less than half of all Americans say US President Donald Trump should be removed from office following his impeachment by the United States House of Representatives, according to a Reuters/ Ipsos opinion poll, presenting a challenge for Democrats who will seek his ouster in a US Senate trial.

The national online survey released on Thursday, conducted in the hours after the House voted along party lines on Wednesday to charge Mr Trump with abusing his office and obstructing Congress, found that the rare and highly contentious act by lawmakers has done little to change minds in a divided country.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, had been initially hesitant to bring impeachment charges against Mr Trump because she was concerned there would not be enough public support.

Her party then sought to build that support through public hearings on the allegations that Mr Trump withheld military aid for Ukraine and pressured its president to investigate Mr Trump's political rival, Mr Joe Biden, before Wednesday's historic impeachment vote.

When asked about the specific impeachment charges, 53 per cent agreed that Mr Trump abused his office and 51 per cent agreed that he obstructed Congress.

Some 42 per cent of respondents - most of them Democrats - said Congress should carry out its ultimate sanction and remove the President from office, as the Senate has the power to do.

Another 17 per cent said Mr Trump should be formally reprimanded with a congressional censure, 29 per cent said they want the impeachment charges dismissed, and the rest said they did not have an opinion.

Mr Trump, the third president in US history to be impeached, now faces an impeachment trial early next year in the Senate. The Republicans who control the chamber have largely supported him throughout the House proceedings.

The public has remained sharply divided on impeaching Mr Trump, who has denounced the impeachment hearings as an illegal attempt to oust him from office.

Overall, only 44 per cent of the American public said they approved of the House's handling of Mr Trump's impeachment, while 41 per cent disapproved.

And when asked how the impeachment left them feeling about the President, 26 per cent said they are more supportive of Mr Trump now, while 20 per cent said they are less supportive, and 48 per cent said it has not changed their view one way or the other.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,108 people between Wednesday and Thursday and has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 3 percentage points.

REUTERS