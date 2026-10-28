One-star staycation, five-star tantrum: Bear gets locked in Subaru, trashes car

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A black bear tore into the interior of a car in Juneau, Alaska, after it got itself locked inside.

A black bear appeared to give a family’s Subaru in Alaska a scathing one-star review after getting trapped inside, quite literally shredding the accommodation to pieces during its impromptu stay.

His rating? Totally un-bear-able.

The large bear was seen sneaking into the Subaru parked along a road in the Alaskan city of Juneau just past midnight on Oct 26, and somehow got itself locked inside the car, Alaska news outlet KTUU reported.

Michael Wilson, the vehicle’s owner, was quoted in the news report as saying the bear had tried out three different cars before settling on his Subaru.

It was a “Goldilocks situation, except he got locked in the last car”, said Wilson.

A neighbour called the police after hearing the car horn blare, with the bear spotted sitting squarely on it, perhaps in its struggle to escape its digs.

Responding officers woke up Wilson to get the car keys. By then, though, the bear was already tearing through the car’s interior.

“He was fighting pretty good to get out of the door ,” Wilson recounted.

After about five to 10 minutes, the officers used a rope to prise open the vehicle’s door to free the trapped intruder, which ran away unharmed.

Wilson’s Subaru, however, was not as lucky.

“The metal’s bent. All that plastic’s torn off. The chairs are torn off. The back seats are torn apart,” he said.

Adding to his woes, Wilson said he did not have comprehensive insurance coverage, so he would have to foot the bill for everything.

He had one thing good to say about Subaru, though.

“They made a good car. The bear couldn’t get out,” he said.

Bear activity in Juneau has been more prevalent this season, with more than 5m of snow falling and a late spring leaving fewer berries and fish for the animals, according to the Wilson family.

“Lock your doors,” Wilson advised those living in bear territories. “Don’t leave any food... Don’t put any candy in your car.”