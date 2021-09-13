One of last US soldiers killed in Afghanistan flown home

LAWRENCE (Massachusetts) • US Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario has returned to her hometown in Massachusetts in a casket, one of the last American soldiers killed in Afghanistan during a war set in motion exactly two decades ago by the Sept 11, 2001 attacks.

Several hundred people gathered near the Farrah Funeral Home in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where Sgt Rosario's remains arrived in a black hearse with a police motorcycle escort last Saturday.

Marines in dress uniform carried the casket into the funeral home, as veterans in the crowd, some of whom had not worn a uniform in years, snapped to attention.

"We came out because she is a hero to us," said Ms Mary Beth Chosse, who waited for several hours with her 12-year-old son, Gavin. Ms Chosse's older son is a Marine on active duty. "Sgt Rosario's sacrifice and bravery should always be remembered."

Sgt Rosario, 25, was among 13 United States service members killed last month in a suicide bombing outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

She was helping to screen evacuees at a checkpoint at the airport's Abbey Gate when the bomb ripped through a crowd.

About 7,100 US military personnel have been killed in conflicts tied to the Sept 11 attacks, with about 2,500 of those deaths happening in Afghanistan, according to the Costs of War project at Brown University's Watson Institute. The financial cost of those conflicts runs to nearly US$6 trillion (S$8.05 trillion), according to the project.

Sgt Rosario was five years old when the 9/11 attacks occurred. Shortly after graduating from high school in 2014, she enlisted and landed with the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

Eventually, she would become a supply chief, a role usually held by a more senior non-commissioned officer, according to the Marines, and volunteered to be a member of the female engagement team to interact with Afghan women, barred by local custom from talking to male strangers.

Last Saturday, a group of her friends from Lawrence High School huddled near the steps of the funeral home.

Wearing black face masks, they spoke of Sgt Rosario's desire to serve her country, take college courses and financially support her family.

One of the women, who like the others declined to give her name, cradled a framed picture of Sgt Rosario in a formal gown. "I can't talk. I would just cry," the woman said.

