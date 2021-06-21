One killed, several hurt in separate truck incidents in US

WILTON MANORS (Florida) • Two pickup trucks were involved in separate incidents in the United States over the weekend that killed one person and injured several others.

In south Florida, the driver of a pickup truck slammed into a crowd gathering for a Pride parade last Saturday, killing at least one man.

US media reports said it was not immediately clear if this was a deliberate assault.

The incident happened at the start of the LGBTQ parade in the town of Wilton Manors near Fort Lauderdale.

The driver was later taken into custody. The truck was lined up together with floats for the parade but accelerated and ran into people, Local 10 News said.

At least two men were hit and one died, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who was at the parade, told the broadcaster.

He said the truck had actually targeted the car of Democratic congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, but narrowly missed her. She was in a convertible waiting to take part in the procession.

"This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community," Mr Trantalis told Local 10 News. "This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident."

Separately, in Show Low, Arizona, the driver of a pickup truck hit a group of cyclists at a race, seriously injuring six people before he fled and was shot by police, the authorities said.

The driver of the truck, a black Ford Super Duty, struck the cyclists during last Saturday's Bike the Bluff race, police said.

Officers tried to stop the driver, which "ultimately led to the suspect being shot", about 2km away.

Navajo County Emergency Management and Preparedness said the driver, a 35-year-old man, was in critical but stable condition.

Six people were taken to hospital. Four were in critical condition, and the other two were in critical but stable condition, police said.

Two or three other victims walked into the hospital, police said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES