One killed, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting

WASHINGTON (AFP) - One person died and 11 more were wounded in a shooting in the United States city of Minneapolis, police said on Sunday (June 21).

Images streamed live to Facebook show at least one person lying on the pavement as dozens gather around - some screaming for medical help.

Other footage appear to show businesses with shattered windows, and police cars at the scene.

"Twelve people have suffered gunshot wounds," Minneapolis police wrote on Twitter, "One adult male died and 11 have non-life-threatening wounds." They did not give the age of the man who died or say whether anyone was arrested.

Minneapolis has been a centre of anti-racism and police brutality protests that have spread across the US since Mr George Floyd, a black man, died while being restrained by a white officer.