One dead, four injured in Washington shooting

WASHINGTON (AFP) - One person died and another four were wounded on Thursday (Jan 27) in a shooting at a hotel in Washington, local police said.

Five people were struck by bullets and transported to a hospital after shots were fired at a chain hotel in a residential neighbourhood early on Thursday, the DC Police Department wrote on Twitter.

"MPD has located four adult female shooting victims related to this incident at the Days Inn," the department tweeted.

Another female victim "in grave condition has been pronounced deceased."

The Washington police cordoned off the area for several hours and have opened an investigation.

Officers were called to the scene around 3.30am local time (4.30pm Singapore time) when gunshots rang out during a party in a hotel room in a prime Washington neighbourhood, where many embassies are located, several news outlets reported.

Police commander Duncan Bedlion told a local news channel they had received "complaints from the community" about the hotel in the past.

"We receive complaints related to drug activity and that's something we actively work to address with the community," he said.

A suspect has not yet been identified.