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On again: Trump restores weekend campaign rallies in Iowa, Kansas for US midterms

US President Donald Trump at a midterm election campaign rally for incumbent Republican US Senator Darline Graham in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Oct 29.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has restored cancelled campaign rallies in Iowa and Kansas days before Nov 3 midterm elections, a White House official said on Oct 30.

“Rallies are BACK ON! President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The reversal comes after Trump told reporters on Oct 29 he did not “feel like I have to go to Kansas,” where Republican Senator Roger Marshall faces an unexpectedly competitive race against Democrat Adam Hamilton.

“He is doing very well. We are going to have a strong Tuesday night,” Trump said at the time.

The White House official said the rallies had been rearranged to accommodate the tele-rallies recently added to Trump’s schedule.

On Oct 30, Trump will campaign in Florida, hoping to galvanise his supporters in a state he won handily in 2024 but where early voting has tilted towards the Democrats.

It will be his latest stop in a state Republicans usually expect to win, following campaign events earlier this week in Mississippi and South Carolina. REUTERS