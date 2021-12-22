Omicron now the dominant strain in US, claiming first life

WASHINGTON • The fast-spreading Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the United States, the health authorities reported, as the World Health Organisation called for greater efforts to ensure that the pandemic ends next year.

The new variant has helped fuel record case surges, forcing a return to harsh restrictions in some countries. But in the US, President Joe Biden does not plan on "locking the country down", press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Omicron now accounts for 73.2 per cent of new US cases over the past week ending last Saturday, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

In some regions of the country - the Pacific Northwest, the South and parts of the Midwest - Omicron cases already make up more than 90 per cent of new Covid-19 infections.

With Mr Biden set to deliver an address on Covid-19 yesterday, the White House reported that a mid-level staff member who was fully vaccinated and had taken the booster shot tested positive for the coronavirus after spending 30 minutes in proximity to the President three days earlier.

Mr Biden has so far tested negative.

Queues for Covid-19 tests wrapped around the block in New York, Washington and other US cities over the weekend as people clamoured to find out if they were infected before celebrating the holidays with family.

Health officials in Texas said the state has recorded the first death related to the Omicron variant, ABC News reported on Monday.

It is believed to be the first known recorded Omicron death in the US, ABC said in its report, citing Harris County health officials.

The victim was a man in his 50s who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, the report said.

