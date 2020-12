A young visitor wearing a face mask passing through a colourful tunnel at "WonderLand", a Christmas and winter-themed drive-through experience in Woodland Hills, California, on Monday.

The experience, honouring all cultural traditions, started on Monday and will run until Dec 30.

The experience includes special appearances by Santa Claus, Mrs Claus and their elf helpers, and promised one-of-a-kind photo and video opportunities for holiday cards that could be sent to families and friends.