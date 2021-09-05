Officials describe airlift chaos, crowded tents

WASHINGTON • On the last day of August, when US President Joe Biden called the airlift of refugees from Kabul an "extraordinary success", senior diplomats and military officers in Doha, Qatar, e-mailed out a daily situation report marked "sensitive but unclassified".

The conditions in Doha, according to their description, were getting worse.

Almost 15,000 Afghan refugees were packed into airplane hangars and wedding-style tents at Al Udeid air base, a US Army base in the Persian Gulf nation.

Two hundred and twenty-nine unaccompanied children were being held near the base.

There were a "large number of pregnant women", and increasing reports of "gastrointestinal issues" among the refugees.

Mr Biden and his aides have insisted that the evacuation of people from Kabul after the Taliban seized the city on Aug 15 was done as efficiently as possible.

But US State Department e-mails, documents from the Health and Human Services, Homeland Security and Defence departments, as well as interviews with officials and refugee advocates, suggest otherwise.

Within hours of Mr Biden's speech on Tuesday at the White House marking the end of America's two-decade war, a private charter plane from Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan's fourth-largest city, arrived at the air base in Doha with no notice, carrying no American citizens but hundreds of Afghans.

"There are multiple other 'rogue' flights that are seeking the same permissions" to land, according to e-mails from State Department officials that were sent that day.

Administration officials have acknowledged the rough conditions in Doha, but say they are working to improve them. Mr Biden said on Tuesday that more than 120,000 people had been evacuated.

As at Friday, Mr Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said about 40,000 people had arrived in the United States at airports near Washington DC, and Philadelphia.

Officials expect that thousands of people may ultimately end up living in a dozen other countries.

US officials have said the refugees are being thoroughly vetted, with the authorities feeding fingerprints, portraits and biographical information into federal databases to weed out potential risks.

During a tour on Thursday evening of a hangar-size facility near Dulles in Virginia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was told that many people arrived dehydrated and were in need of medical care. Several women have given birth since they arrived in the United States, including one who had triplets on Wednesday.

Additional interpreters have been sent to the centre to make up for a shortage of staff who speak Dari or Pashto.

Seeing three children standing off to one side, Mr Blinken stopped, crouched down and introduced himself.

"Welcome to America, my name is Tony," he said, tapping his chest. "Nice to meet you."

NYTIMES