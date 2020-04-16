Obama, Warren endorse Biden for president

WASHINGTON • Former US president Barack Obama and Senator Elizabeth Warren have endorsed Mr Joe Biden's White House bid, with Mr Obama saying his long-time vice-president can unify and "heal" a nation struggling through some of its darkest moments.

Their backing is the latest boost for Mr Biden's surging candidacy, and a further sign that Democratic leaders are rallying around the party flag-bearer more than six months before November's election.

"Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery," Mr Obama said in a 12-minute video on Tuesday.

With President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak under the spotlight, Mr Obama signalled he believed Mr Biden - with four decades of government experience - would be a far more capable manager of the US response. "Joe helped me manage H1N1 (influenza) and prevent the Ebola epidemic from becoming the type of pandemic we're seeing now," he said.

Mr Biden, 77, promptly expressed thanks from his wife and himself in a tweet. "This endorsement means the world to Jill and me," he said. "We're going to build on the progress we made together, and there's no one I'd rather have standing by my side."

In another boost yesterday, Ms Warren tweeted: "In this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government - and I've seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild."

"Today, I'm proud to endorse Joe Biden as President of the United States," said Ms Warren, who ended her own White House bid last month.

Mr Biden is the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee, after Mr Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race last week. Mr Sanders endorsed Mr Biden on Monday, saying it was time for Americans to "come together" behind Mr Biden.

Mr Obama also called on Mr Sanders' supporters to help defeat Mr Trump. "Right now, we need Americans of goodwill to unite in a great awakening against a politics that too often has been characterised by corruption, carelessness, self-dealing, disinformation, ignorance, and just plain meanness," he said.

Mr Obama forged a special bond with Mr Biden during the eight years the latter served as his wingman. But thus far in the 2020 race, Mr Obama had largely flown under the radar.

Mr David Axelrod, chief strategist of Mr Obama's 2008 campaign, said the latter had committed to all 2020 Democratic candidates to not put his finger on the scale until the nomination was decided. "He wanted to be a unifying figure for the Democratic Party, and he didn't feel he could do that if he intervened too soon," Mr Axelrod told CNN on Tuesday. "Now that the outcome is determined, he is clearly going to plunge into this."

The number of Americans who approve of Mr Trump rose by 5 percentage points to 45 per cent over the past week, but registered voters favoured Mr Biden for president by a small margin, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed on Tuesday. The poll also showed the public is paying closer attention to the candidates' views on the coronavirus outbreak rather than the economy, healthcare or immigration.

About 45 per cent said they would back Mr Biden in the Nov 3 election; 40 per cent said they would vote for Mr Trump. Mr Biden has maintained a small advantage among registered voters over the last four weeks.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS