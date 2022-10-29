Obama to turn his Democratic star power on key Georgia US Senate race

ATLANTA - Democrats will call in their biggest star, Barack Obama, on Friday in the hopes that the former president can excite voters in Georgia and help the party hold onto a critical US Senate seat.

Mr Obama, a two-term Democrat who left office in 2017, will stump in Atlanta for Senator Raphael Warnock, who faces Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger Herschel Walker, and Ms Stacey Abrams, who is running against Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Polls show the race between Mr Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker to be tight, while Ms Abrams has consistently trailed Mr Kemp in that race.

Georgia is a top takeover target for Republicans, who need to pick up just one seat to gain control of the Senate. The historically conservative state elected President Joe Biden and both Mr Warnock and Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff two years ago, suggesting the stirrings of a political realignment.

"Georgia played a determinative role last cycle and could likely be in the same position in a few weeks," said Mr Eric Schultz, a spokesman for Obama.

"Given the stakes of this year’s elections, our goal is simple: inspire voters to cast their ballots."

Mr Obama's trip comes as Democrats are growing increasingly anxious about the Senate race. For months, Mr Warnock had held a steady polling edge over Mr Walker, a former football star at the University of Georgia who has dogged by questions about his turbulent personal life.

Mr Walker has since closed the gap. On Thursday, the Senate's top Democrat, Mr Chuck Schumer, was caught by a television camera microphone at an event telling Biden the race in Georgia was going "downhill."

"It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker," Mr Schumer told Mr Biden.

Mr Walker has faced allegations of domestic violence from his ex-wife. More recently, two women have claimed that Walker pressured them to have abortions during their relationships, allegations he has denied.

Mr Walker opposes abortion but has been inconsistent regarding whether it should be allowed in cases of rape or incest or to safeguard the health of the mother. Mr Warnock, senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, supports abortion rights.

On Friday, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, an arm of the party that backs Mr Warnock, launched a new TV ad highlighting the domestic violence allegations as part of a $7 million investment in the race's closing days.

Prior to the evening event with Mr Obama, Mr Warnock campaigned in rural Dalton, north of Atlanta. Mr Walker, meanwhile, was stumping in the southeastern part of the state along side evangelical activist Ralph Reed.

On his campaign Facebook page, Mr Walker posted the video with Mr Schumer and Mr Biden, saying, "The momentum is on our side, but the game's not over until the clock hits zero."