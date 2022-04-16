NY subway shooting suspect to undergo psychiatric exam

NEW YORK • A federal judge has ordered the man charged with this week's mass shooting in a New York subway to remain in custody and undergo a psychiatric examination as he awaits trial for one of the most violent attacks on the city's mass transit system.

Frank James, 62, making his initial court appearance on Thursday, a day after his arrest, is accused of injuring 30 people by setting off smoke bombs and spraying the inside of a subway car with gunfire during Tuesday morning's rush-hour commute in Brooklyn.

James was represented by two public defenders as he was formally presented with a criminal complaint charging him with a single count of committing a terrorist or other violent attack against a mass transportation system - a felony carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison.

"The defendant terrifyingly opened fire on passengers in a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way this city hasn't seen in more than 20 years," Assistant US Attorney Sara Winik told the federal court, in an apparent reference to the attacks of Sept 11, 2001.

Arguing that James poses a "severe and ongoing danger" to the public if released, prosecutors said he carried out "a premeditated violent attack on unsuspecting commuters trapped underground with their assailant in a subway car".

The mass shooting followed a string of violent crimes that had already unnerved riders of one of the largest subway systems in the world, including instances of commuters being pushed onto subway tracks from station platforms.

James, dressed in beige jail clothes and wearing a blue surgical mask, spoke only briefly to say he understood the charges.

Magistrate Judge Roanne Mann ordered James to be held while awaiting federal trial, and also ordered the psychiatric evaluation requested by his lawyers.

The suspect's defence stressed that the examination was not aimed at determining James' competence to face trial but to establish the state of his mental health for any treatment he needs.

The authorities have offered no possible motive for the attack.

Investigators have said they are examining lengthy videos that James apparently recorded and posted to YouTube, which included bigoted rants and comments on New York City's mayor, homelessness and the subway system. The YouTube account was taken down on Wednesday for violating the online video platform's community guidelines.

REUTERS