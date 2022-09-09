NY state ends mask rule on public transport

NEW YORK - New York state on Wednesday ended a 28-month-old Covid-19 mandate requiring masks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles, Governor Kathy Hochul said.

"Starting today, masks will be optional," she said at a news conference, citing recent revised guidance from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We have to restore some normalcy to our lives... Masks are encouraged but optional."

She said the mask requirements were also being lifted for taxis and ride-share vehicles, airports, homeless shelters, correctional facilities and detention centres.

New York first adopted the mandate in April 2020 as Covid-19 was rampant in the New York City area.

"It protected health and now we're in a far different place," Ms Hochul said.

In recent months, many riders in New York had stopped observing the mask policy.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said it has updated electronic signs on subways and in stations to make clear mask use is now optional.

"It became more and more difficult to justify and to enforce a mask requirement as so much of the city and so many other places were opening up," said MTA chief executive Janno Lieber.

REUTERS