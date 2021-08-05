NY governor urged to quit after harassment report

NEW YORK • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women in violation of the law, the state's Attorney-General Letitia James said, reigniting calls for him to resign or be impeached.

A five-month investigation into allegations of sexual harassment found Mr Cuomo created a "toxic" workplace and that his office illegally retaliated against the first accuser to go public.

After Ms James unveiled the probe's conclusions on Tuesday, President Joe Biden and prominent Democrats called on the party's one-time star to resign.

But in a video statement, Mr Cuomo made clear he had no plans to do so and denied he had acted inappropriately.

"The facts are much different than what has been portrayed," the 63-year-old said.

A third-term Democratic governor who has served in the post since 2011, Mr Cuomo called the findings inaccurate and unfair. He said his accusers had misinterpreted his words, gestures and demeanour, and insisted his behaviour was always intended to convey warmth to the women.

The investigation marked a swift fall for a governor who became a popular figure across the US in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic by presenting himself as an authoritative presence in daily news conferences.

The findings, detailed in a scathing 168-page report, could deal a devastating blow to Mr Cuomo - once seen as a possible presidential candidate - and hinder his administration.

"What this investigation revealed was a disturbing pattern of conduct by the governor of the great state of New York," said Ms James, also a Democrat. "These 11 women were in a hostile and toxic work environment."

Mr Biden told reporters: "I think he should resign. I'm sure there are some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently the Attorney-General decided there were things that weren't."

The Speaker of the Democratic-controlled New York Assembly said an impeachment investigation would conclude "as quickly as possible" after receiving evidence from Ms James' probe.

The civil investigation found the actions of Mr Cuomo and his senior advisers "violated multiple state and federal laws", Ms James' office said, but she did not pursue criminal charges.

After the report was published, the district attorney for Albany County, Mr David Soares, announced that his office had opened an inquiry to see if any conduct rose to the level of a crime. Albany County is home to the city of Albany, the New York state capital.

Investigators spoke to 179 people, Ms James said. The probe revealed a "climate of fear" in which Mr Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, many of them young.

Ms Anne Clark, one of the two lawyers who ran the inquiry, said one of the women Mr Cuomo targeted was a state trooper.

The governor stood behind her in an elevator and "ran his finger from her neck down her spine and said hey you".

The trooper, according to Ms Clark, said Mr Cuomo inappropriately touched her from "her chest to her privates".

Mr Cuomo, a divorced father of three adult daughters, said he was sorry if his behaviour was misunderstood by his accusers.

He also said he would "not be distracted" from his work battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Mr Cuomo said in his video statement.

"I am 63 years old. I've lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am. And that's not who I have ever been."

He added: "What matters to me at the end of the day is getting the most done I can for you... And I will not be distracted from that job. We have a lot to do."

REUTERS