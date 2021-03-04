NY governor faces pressure as 3rd woman alleges harassment

NEW YORK • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is fighting for his political life after a third woman accused him of sexual harassment.

The Democrat has suffered a spectacular fall from grace since he became a national star last year for his handling of the state's coronavirus pandemic.

Many commentators had tipped him for a role in President Joe Biden's administration but now members of his own party are calling for his resignation.

Already facing heat over accusations that he deliberately under-reported Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, Mr Cuomo, 63, referred himself for investigation on Monday over sexual misconduct allegations by two former aides.

Hours later, Ms Anna Ruch, 33, told the New York Times she met Mr Cuomo at a wedding in September 2019. During the reception, he put his hand on her bare lower back - which she pushed away - and asked if he could kiss her. "I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed," said Ms Ruch, who did not work for Mr Cuomo. "I turned my head away and didn't have words in that moment."

The newspaper published a photo showing the governor holding a visibly uncomfortable Ms Ruch by the cheeks.

Democrats and Republicans have now joined Mr Cuomo's accusers and anti-harassment campaigners in calling for the three-term governor to quit.

The scandal engulfing Mr Cuomo illustrates how allegations of sexual harassment are gaining traction in the #MeToo era.

"If these allegations are true, he cannot govern," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a long-time rival of Mr Cuomo's.

Political science professor Sam Abrams at Sarah Lawrence College said the third accuser "makes it much harder" for Mr Cuomo to stay around.

"He is a fighter and will clear his name if it's believed to be a misunderstanding," Prof Abrams said. "But if he loses the support of the party, and that is happening, he has no future or fourth term."

Mr Cuomo enjoyed national adoration last spring with his straight-talking yet empathetic virus briefings that contrasted sharply with then President Donald Trump's dismissive approach to the pandemic.

Some Democrats had even urged him to run for the White House, but now his stock has never been lower.

Ms Ruch's testimony came just days after former aide Charlotte Bennett, 25, told the New York Times that he sexually harassed her last year.

Another former aide, Ms Lindsey Boylan, 36, had described unwanted physical contact from Mr Cuomo when she worked for his administration from 2015 to 2018.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE