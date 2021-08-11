NY governor Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment claims

NEW YORK • Mr Andrew Cuomo resigned as New York Governor yesterday and apologised to the 11 women whom the attorney-general said Mr Cuomo had sexually harassed.

He called the report "false" but said his decision to leave was in the best interest of the people of New York, adding that he did not intentionally sexually harass anyone and accepts "full responsibility" if he offended anyone.

"The report said I sexually harassed 11 women. That was the headline people heard and saw and reacted to. The reaction was outrage - it should have been - however it was also false," Mr Cuomo said in his first public address since Attorney-General Letitia James came out with her report last week.

The governor had released a taped statement after the report but has been holed up in the Executive Mansion in Albany and has resisted calls to resign from US President Joe Biden and dozens of members of the state government.

Yesterday, he said his "instinct is to fight through this controversy because I believe it's politically motivated" but that he did not want to subject the state to drawn-out impeachment proceedings.

His personal lawyer Rita Glavin said Mr Cuomo was not given a chance to respond to the claims and that Ms James' report omitted key evidence, got facts wrong and was meant to "devastate" the governor.

Mr Cuomo faces possible criminal charges and impeachment proceedings. Lawmakers gave him a Friday deadline to provide evidence and further testimony, but Ms Glavin said Mr Cuomo's lawyers had not been provided with the attorney-general's report, which she was required to do.

Ms Glavin said Mr Cuomo does not dispute hugging or kissing current and former staff members, but that it did not rise to the level of sexual harassment or "grooming".

"Yes, he would hug them as he does many of his staffers and yes, he would give them a kiss. The governor said over and over that he did not grope. He did not fondle," she said. "He did not have a sense that either of them was uncomfortable," she added, referring to two aides who accused him of sexual harassment.

BLOOMBERG