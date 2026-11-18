Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The revelation marks a significant change from Nvidia’s stance thus far, as the company has pushed hard to do more business with Chinese customers.

SAN FRANCISCO – Nvidia is no longer shipping Hopper data centre chips to China, despite winning the US government’s blessing to sell a version of that model to the Asian nation in 2025 .

The world’s leading AI chip supplier sold US$2.4 billion ( S$3.09 billion ) worth of licensed, Hopper data centre products to China in the third quarter, Nvidia’s interim chief executive officer Colette Kress said during an earnings call with analysts on Nov 17 .

But the company’s future “guidance does not have any licensed Hopper data center products included, and we are no longer shipping licensed Hopper data centre products to China”, she said.

Kress did not elaborate on why the shipments were ending. Still, the confirmation is a notable shift in stance for a company that has spent years fighting for the right to do more business with Chinese customers.

Jensen Huang, who was ousted as CEO of Nvidia last week following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, had been the loudest advocate for exports to China.

He had an affair with a woman who is under investigation by the US government for potentially aiding China’s spy agency and possibly helping smuggle chips to China. Beijing has denied that it attempted to spy on Huang.

On Nov 16 , the Trump administration moved to apply more scrutiny to exports of processors to several countries and limit any chip sales abroad when the data centre buying them plans to provide Chinese companies remote access to advanced AI chips and servers.

At one point, Nvidia had pushed the US government for permission sell advanced Blackwell chips to China.

The Trump administration never acquiesced to that request, but US President Donald Trump blessed the sale of the Hopper processors, known as H200s, which are two generations behind Nvidia’s leading Rubin family of chips, highlighting the strong personal relationship that Huang had built with Trump.

Harvey Jones, who was appointed Nvidia’s first chair last week, said the company’s board recognises that it is living in a world where “national security dynamics are making major changes in our marketplace”.

The company’s next CEO will need to “navigate those waters very carefully”, he said.

Nvidia also announced on Nov 17 that it was forming a board committee dedicated to national security and export controls. BLOOMBERG