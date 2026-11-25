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Governance experts said the board fell short in what was admittedly a difficult, if not impossible, situation.

NEW YORK - After criticism over its initial response to the Jenson Huang scandal, Nvidia’s board seemed to click into gear, taking actions familiar in the US corporate governance playbook.

Directors ordered a “thorough and independent” investigation by a white-collar law firm, established a new board committee on national security and insisted Huang would not return as CEO of Nvidia.

That approach went out the door on Nov 23 when the board reversed itself and reinstated Huang, prompting widespread criticism of the company and calls for board resignations, exacerbating questions about the state of US corporate governance.

Nvidia’s about-face followed extraordinary intervention by US President Donald Trump, who reportedly phoned into a board conference call to press for the Nvidia founder’s reinstatement in spite of an affair with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy.

Governance experts said the board fell short in what was admittedly a difficult, if not impossible, situation.

“The board was put in an impossible position,” said Fred Ashton, director of competition policy at American Action Forum. “The White House could make their job incredibly difficult if they were not going to bring Jensen Huang back.”

Even so, Ashton believes the board needs to step down given that the investigation it commissioned has just been opened and Huang has not been cleared.

Huang also faces government and congressional probes.

“I don’t know how you can run a company with that little credibility,” said Ashton, who believes the White House intervention could ultimately damage US prospects on AI.

While Nvidia is leading right now, Ashton notes that there is recent precedent of AI companies shifting in the hierarchy, as is the case with OpenAI, which once led the field but now faces heavy competition from Google and Anthropic.

Legal risk

Besides balancing short- and long-term business imperatives and communicating with shareholders and other stakeholders, boards are supposed to mitigate liability risks.

Nvidia’s announcement reinstating Huang said the “board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risks.”

That language reflects assurances from the Trump administration about Huang that the board hopes will insulate it as government probes proceed.

But even if those commitments hold, that does not spare the company from shareholder lawsuits if the probes lead to disclosures that damage Nvidia’s business, said Columbia University law professor and corporate governance expert Eric Talley.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys have already filed a class-action suit against Nvidia due to the scandal, and Talley expects more to come.

The board does not get “a hall pass” because of assurances from the White House, said Talley, who noted that such suits are usually challenging to prove but can result in “meaningful” financial penalties.

Talley said the Nvidia case shows some of the old rules of corporate governance will be “mothballed for a while,” but that the practice can be tweaked so that companies give greater consideration to politicians.

“Political risk is not just a rounding error,” he said. “It’s a major risk.”

But Lawrence Cunningham, director of the University of Delaware’s Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance, considers the Nvidia case “aberrational,” arguing that corporate governance at most US companies remains robust.

For example, most US companies have clear succession plans in case a new CEO is needed unexpectedly.

Cunningham called Trump’s “corruption” the central factor in the Nvidia case, but notes that Trump has also employed political power in ways once unthinkable against many other kinds of institutions.

“Domestic political risk is a new risk for corporations, but it’s not only corporations. It’s universities, hospitals, many institutions in American life,” he said.

“There is not any playbook because this level of corruption has not been present in modern US history,” he said.

“But I think the polity has spoken,” he said, referring to the recent US midterm elections in which Trump’s Republican Party suffered major defeats. AFP