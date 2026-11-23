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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned on Nov 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs.

Nvidia on Nov 23 said it is reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, president and a member of the board, effective immediately.

In a statement on Nov 23, the company said its board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang “following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr Huang, after which the board was satisfied with respect to Mr Huang’s candour and ability to lead NVIDIA”.

US President Donald Trump welcomed Huang’s reinstatement, and said his return poses no risk to US national security.

“The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO,” Trump said in a social media post.

“The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security.”

Nvidia shares surged on the news, jumping more than 25% in pre-market trading.

The company’s move to bring Huang back marks a sharp reversal from its board’s decision just days earlier to rule out his return.

Huang built Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into the dominant supplier of AI processors, steering its chip road map , customer deals and Washington ties along the way.

He resigned on Nov 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman the US authorities suspect of spying for China, an allegation Beijing denies.

The board said it was satisfied with Huang’s candour and leadership ability and, after receiving input from senior US government officials, saw no national security risk in his return.

In the same statement on Nov 23, Huang said: “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO during Huang’s absence, will continue in her role as Nvidia’s chief financial officer. Harvey C. Jones will remain chair of the board.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Jones said in the statement.

Huang, who said he was “honoured to return”, pledged his full cooperation with an ongoing internal probe into recent reports that he was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

The board confirmed that an investigation led by an independent directors’ committee and outside counsel will continue through to its conclusion.

Alongside Huang’s return, Nvidia is tightening its internal oversight.

The board recently established a National Security and Export Control Committee made up solely of independent directors to monitor trade compliance and national security risks, supported by external national security counsel and advisors.

Nvidia is also launching a search for a newly created chief compliance officer role, which will report directly to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

The company added that it will continue to cooperate with ongoing government investigations and inquiries. REUTERS