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US Attorney-General Todd Blanche declined to answer questions about whether the Justice Department is scrutinising the circumstances that led to the temporary exit of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

WASHINGTON - US Attorney General Todd Blanche said Nvidia is “a good corporate citizen”, while declining to directly answer questions about whether the Justice Department is scrutinising the circumstances that led to the temporary exit of Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.

Blanche was repeatedly asked during a press conference on Nov 24 if authorities were scrutinising Nvidia or its CEO.

Jensen Huang’s disclosure earlier in November of an extramarital affair plunged the company into an unprecedented crisis. It also fuelled potential national security concerns following reports that his relationship was with a woman, Alice Huang, whom US officials suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

“Nvidia is a good corporate citizen,” Blanche said. “Obviously, if Nvidia was the target or was subject to some criminal investigation or they were obstructing or thwarting our investigation, then that wouldn’t be the message that the president is saying to the American people.”

Blanche’s comments on Nov 24 follow the surprise announcement that Huang would be reinstated as CEO. On Nov 23, President Donald Trump touted Huang’s return, saying on CNBC that he “felt very strongly about it.” Trump said on social media that Blanche “confirmed” the government “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct”.

The Justice Department has been conducting an espionage probe that includes looking at Alice Huang’s relationship with Jensen Huang. Jensen, who isn’t related to Alice, isn’t a target of probes by US law enforcement, Bloomberg News has reported.

Blanche told reporters on Nov 12 that no conclusions have been reached by the Justice Department around who Alice Huang “is or is not”. Beijing has denied that it attempted to spy on the Nvidia CEO.

On Nov 24, Blanche refused to elaborate on Trump’s remarks around Huang’s return. He also declined to comment on potential national security implications of Huang’s affair.

The announcement that Jensen Huang was returning fueled a 31% rally in the company’s shares on Nov 23. He apologised to employees for the conduct that led to his brief ouster during an all-hands meeting on Nov 24, Bloomberg News reported. BLOOMBERG