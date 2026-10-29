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Nvidia chief Jensen Huang seen as target of Chinese spy plot

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has successfully lobbied the US administration during Trump’s second term to loosen regulations on AI companies and roll back tighter restrictions on the sales of Nvidia’s chips to China.

NEW YORK - US spy agencies had gathered striking intelligence.

A top executive at a Singapore-based data centre company was under scrutiny for possibly steering advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chips to China. And now US officials had concluded that she was a Chinese intelligence asset, funnelling information to Beijing.