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Nvidia chief Jensen Huang seen as target of Chinese spy plot

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has successfully lobbied the US administration during Trump’s second term to loosen regulations on AI companies and roll back tighter restrictions on the sales of Nvidia’s chips to China.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has successfully lobbied the US administration during Trump’s second term to loosen regulations on AI companies and roll back tighter restrictions on the sales of Nvidia’s chips to China.

PHOTO: MIKAYLA WHITMORE/NYTIMES

Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman, Ana Swanson, Paul Mozur, Tripp Mickle and Julian E. Barnes

  • US agencies suspect Singapore-based Megaspeed executive Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset who passed information to Beijing and had close contact with Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.
  • The White House was briefed about the findings about a year ago, but Donald Trump did not act, fearing harm to Nvidia chip sales and ties with China.
  • Megaspeed says it is investigating the claims, while Nvidia says its meetings with customers are normal and there is no evidence its chips were smuggled to China.

AI generated

NEW YORK - US spy agencies had gathered striking intelligence.

A top executive at a Singapore-based data centre company was under scrutiny for possibly steering advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chips to China. And now US officials had concluded that she was a Chinese intelligence asset, funnelling information to Beijing.

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Nvidia

Donald Trump

Technology sector

AI/artificial intelligence

China

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.