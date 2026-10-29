Nvidia chief Jensen Huang seen as target of Chinese spy plot
Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman, Ana Swanson, Paul Mozur, Tripp Mickle and Julian E. Barnes
- US agencies suspect Singapore-based Megaspeed executive Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset who passed information to Beijing and had close contact with Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.
- The White House was briefed about the findings about a year ago, but Donald Trump did not act, fearing harm to Nvidia chip sales and ties with China.
- Megaspeed says it is investigating the claims, while Nvidia says its meetings with customers are normal and there is no evidence its chips were smuggled to China.
AI generated
NEW YORK - US spy agencies had gathered striking intelligence.
A top executive at a Singapore-based data centre company was under scrutiny for possibly steering advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chips to China. And now US officials had concluded that she was a Chinese intelligence asset, funnelling information to Beijing.