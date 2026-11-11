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Jensen Huang said to have had relationship with Nvidia executive who reports to him

Jensen Huang, the leader of Nvidia who is under investigation for an affair with a woman who US intelligence determined is a Chinese spy, also had an extramarital relationship with an executive who reports to him, according to five people who worked at the company.

The relationship, which has not been previously reported, was with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, said the people, who spoke under the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive information. Under Nvidia’s code of conduct, employees are told to “avoid situations where our actions create conflict” including “personal relationships,” and the company states that it “promptly investigates reports of misconduct.” Many corporations have policies against managers having relationships with subordinates.

Huang, 63, and Powell, 48, were captured on video being affectionate at a San Jose, California, hotel during a Nvidia conference in March, according to two of the people who worked at the company. The New York Times has not seen the video.

Both Huang and Powell are married to other people.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has turned it into the premier supplier of artificial intelligence chips, has been under intensifying scrutiny. In October , The New York Times reported that a Chinese executive he had become close to had been identified by US officials as a Chinese intelligence asset.

In November , after Huang acknowledged the affair, Nvidia’s board opened an investigation into the matter that is being led by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The Republican leaders of three influential House committees have also asked Huang to appear for a closed-door briefing on his interactions with the woman, who goes by the name Alice Huang.

China has denied the espionage claims. Alice Huang, the Chinese executive accused of spying for Beijing, has not responded to requests for comment.

When reached by phone on Nov 11 and asked about his relationship with Powell, Jensen Huang said, “I don’t think you should be talking to me directly.” He then hung up.

Nvidia declined to provide a statement. Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jensen Huang’s relationship with Powell has been discussed inside the company, the five people said.

Powell joined Nvidia in 2008. She oversees programmes that could apply Nvidia’s chip technology to higher education and healthcare, particularly medical imaging devices, according to the company’s website.

Powell has risen through Nvidia’s ranks. She was promoted to senior director of AI business development in 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile. By late 2017, she was appointed vice president of healthcare. She attends technology conferences around the world, and delivers speeches on behalf of the company.

In March, Powell appeared at GTC, Nvidia’s annual developer conference in San Jose, where she spoke about using AI to aid in breakthroughs in healthcare and biology. Her presentation used cartoon depictions of Jensen Huang.

During the conference, Nvidia executives were at a nearby hotel for meetings. Huang and Powell were seen being affectionate at the hotel. One bystander captured the interaction on their phone, three people briefed on the incident said.

Huang’s security witnessed the bystander with their phone and sequestered them, the people said. They made the person an offer to sign a nondisclosure agreement. NYTIMES