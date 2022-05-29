NRA gun lobby group gives leader LaPierre vote of confidence, despite struggles

HOUSTON (REUTERS) - National Rifle Association members overwhelmingly supported the gun rights group's longtime leader Wayne LaPierre with a vote of confidence on Saturday (May 28), even as the lobby struggles with allegations of misspending millions of dollars.

The group is holding its annual meeting in Houston, about 450km east of the site of a mass shooting on Tuesday, when an 18-year-old man armed with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

Even before the massacre renewed scrutiny on the NRA's success in preserving and expanding gun rights, the powerful lobby had been shaken by accusations that senior leaders of the nonprofit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use and to buy the silence and loyalty of former employees.

The vote of confidence comes ahead of a vote by the NRA board on Monday on whether to renew LaPierre as executive vice-president. He is also the group's chief executive.

Should LaPierre survive Monday's vote, as expected, he still could be unseated by New York Attorney-General Letitia James, whose lawsuit against the NRA seeks to remove him from office.

The NRA is registered as a nonprofit organisation in New York.

James filed the lawsuit in 2020, alleging NRA leaders paid for family trips to the Bahamas, private jets and expensive meals and clothes that contributed to a US$64 million (S$87 million) reduction in the NRA's balance sheet in three years, turning a surplus into a deficit.

The NRA says it has undergone a "course correction" by reinforcing oversight, promoting whistleblowers, and having LaPierre reimburse the group for spending on personal items.

In Saturday's meeting, a resolution in support of LaPierre's past, current and future leadership was overwhelmingly supported by a few hundred of the group's five million members who gathered in Houston.