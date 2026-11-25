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Patients taking GLP-1s are suing the drugmakers in courts around the country.

WASHINGTON - Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly are preparing to add a new federally required warning label to popular obesity drugs, as they face a growing body of lawsuits from users claiming the products caused damaging side effects that they did not adequately warn about.

Patients taking GLP-1s like Ozempic and Zepbound for diabetes or weight loss are suing the drugmakers in different courts around the country.

Hundreds say they are suffering from a rare but serious condition that can cause permanent vision damage – which the companies have not had to advise of until now.

The US Food and Drug Administration said in November it will require safety labelling changes for GLP-1s due to “potential increased risk” of non-arteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy, or NAION.

Sometimes called an “eye stroke”, it can cause sudden vision loss without pain, usually in one eye.

Adding the label will not mean the drugmakers are admitting to a causal link – that is up to the plaintiffs and their experts to try to prove.

And that part of the litigation, which will likely take years to play out, is not expected to come into focus until at least the middle of 2027.

But for now, the requirement draws greater attention to the condition and may encourage more patients to sue, plaintiffs’ lawyers say.

“The FDA’s decision is an important development,” said Craig Silverman, who is representing patients suing Novo and Lilly.

“The FDA has now recognised that the potential risk of NAION warrants a warning, and whether patients should have received that warning sooner is a central issue in these cases.”

Novo, the Danish company behind Ozempic and Wegovy, and US drugmaker Lilly, which markets Zepbound and Mounjaro, report billions of dollars in sales for their blockbuster drugs, with Mounjaro in 2026 becoming the world’s top-selling medication.

As the drugs have soared in popularity, so have the lawsuits – what started as just a handful has grown to more than 7,000 between state and federal courts in just three years, according to court records.

The majority of those are from plaintiffs who allege they have suffered from various gastrointestinal injuries, such as stomach paralysis, acute gallbladder disease and severe inflammation of the pancreas.

Drug labels already include information about those conditions.

But the patients suing the companies claim the warnings are not sufficient, and that the drugmakers spend hundreds of millions of dollars on marketing that downplays the risks.

The FDA’s process involves discussion of the specific labelling changes with the manufacturers and could result in an updated label early in 2027.

Lilly has already updated the prescribing information for its drugs to include a warning about NAION, according to labelling published in a federal government database.

Both companies say that patient safety is a top priority and that they will continue to defend themselves in court.

On the NAION claims, a Lilly spokesperson said the company “appreciates the court’s careful consideration of the scientific evidence and its impact on important threshold issues, including causation”.

“Novo continues to believe the data do not establish a cause-and-effect relationship and we remain confident in the benefit-risk profile of our GLP-1 medicines,” according to a company statement after the FDA’s announcement.

“We continue to monitor the safety of our medicines, review new research and work with health authorities around the world.”

GLP-1 drugs have been used to treat type 2 diabetes for over two decades, but they have become more popular in recent years as treatment for obesity.

Americans’ use of the injectable medications for weight loss has nearly quadrupled since 2024, with as many as 30 million people currently on one.

Several of the drugs already warn about temporary blurry vision and worsening diabetic eye disease from rapid blood sugar changes.

People with type 2 diabetes have a higher risk of vision loss and NAION, making it hard for researchers to tell if GLP-1s cause the condition or if some patients taking the medications are predisposed to it.

In requiring the new warning, the FDA said NAION has been reported for all GLP-1 drugs on the market. (Lilly said the FDA’s communication did not reference any findings specific to its medicines.)

Studies that have evaluated a link between NAION and the medications have produced conflicting results.

Regulators in Europe and Britain already require some GLP-1s to warn about the condition.

While plaintiffs’ attorneys say the warning is a meaningful development, some say it does not go far enough.

Weitz & Luxenberg partner Ellen Relkin said any warning that does not recommend eye examinations before and after starting on GLP-1s would be inadequate.

Danielle Gold, also a partner, said the firm has filed more than 100 NAION claims and has another 150 planned.

Cilette Mitchell said she started taking Ozempic to try to lose weight in 2024 and woke up one morning with clouded vision in her right eye. Her condition worsened, so she went to a hospital and underwent extensive tests.

She told the doctors she was using Ozempic, but because the drug carried no warning about sudden vision loss at the time, they did not take her off it, Mitchell said.

Within a few weeks, Mitchell said she lost sight in her other eye, leaving her legally blind on both sides.

She was diagnosed with NAION and is suing Novo. A representative for Novo declined to comment specifically on Mitchell’s claim.

Mitchell, 64, said she can no longer work as a branch manager of a bank in San Diego and struggles with her balance.

“If I had been informed, I would have never taken this medication, ever,” Mitchell said.

Multi-district litigation

Due to the sheer volume of GLP-1 cases, they have been consolidated into two main groups, each known as a multi-district litigation – one for the gastrointestinal issues, the other for vision loss claims.

Overseeing the roughly 4,300 federal cases is US District Judge Karen Spencer Marston in Philadelphia, while there is an additional 2,200 in coordinated proceedings in state court in New Jersey, where Novo has its US headquarters.

Additional cases have been filed in Indiana, where Lilly is based.

The stakes can be incredibly high, as MDL judges make rulings that may apply to thousands of cases. The litigation can take years to resolve, with most ending in court dismissals or settlements, which can reach into the billions of dollars.

The biggest MDL under way involves roughly 70,000 claims that Johnson & Johnson’s talc powder products allegedly caused ovarian cancer.

The company, which denies its products were harmful, proposed a US$5.5 billion (S$7.11 billion) settlement in July.

At this stage in the GLP-1 litigation, the companies and lawyers for the patients have been reluctant to discuss how much money may be required to resolve the claims.

An important milestone, assuming many of the claims survive the pretrial rulings, will be a series of bellwether trials before a jury. Those could come sometime in the next two years.

Marston, appointed to the bench by President Donald Trump in 2019, was assigned to supervise the GLP-1 cases in 2024, taking over after the previous judge died.

She is now deciding which experts and scientific opinions regarding the gastro claims are admissible after more than a week of hearings in September.

She said she expects to do the same for the NAION cases as soon as mid-2027.

Marston ruled in the companies’ favour in 2025 by excluding two of the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses and requiring patients claiming the drugs caused a condition called gastroparesis, or paralysis of the stomach, to show a specific, timely radiological test as evidence.

That immediately undercut the injury claims that do not include the test.

Novo and Lilly are hoping for more of the same.

“We anticipate rulings in the coming months” on additional scientific issues in the case, according to Lilly’s statement. BLOOMBERG