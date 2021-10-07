Not true Facebook puts profit ahead of user safety, CEO says

CALIFORNIA • Facebook's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has addressed a recent series of negative stories about the company for the first time by saying accusations that it puts profit over user safety are "just not true".

"It is difficult to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our motives. At the most basic level, I think most of us just don't recognise the false picture of the company that is being painted," he wrote in a note to employees of the social media firm on Tuesday that he also posted publicly.

It came shortly after whistle-blower Frances Haugen, a former employee, testified at a Senate hearing about her experience there and internal research that she said showed the firm prioritised profit while stoking division.

Ms Haugen appeared on CBS' 60 Minutes on Sunday night saying Facebook routinely made decisions that put business interests ahead of user safety.

"There were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook," she said. "Facebook over and over again chose to optimise for its own interests like making more money."

Mr Zuckerberg wrote that he was bothered by a narrative that Facebook is not worried about children's safety.

Two Senate hearings over the past week, including Ms Haugen's testimony, have focused on Facebook's impact on teenagers and young children.

The Wall Street Journal published internal Facebook research last month, provided by Ms Haugen, that showed Instagram made some mental health issues worse for teenagers who use it.

The company, which was building a version of Instagram for children, has put that project on hold.

"When it comes to young people's health or well-being, every negative experience matters," Mr Zuckerberg wrote. "We have worked for years on industry-leading efforts to help people in these moments and I am proud of the work we have done."

Facebook does not benefit from content that makes people angry or depressed, or make all product decisions to maximise user interactions, Mr Zuckerberg said.

When it changed its News Feed algorithm to show more posts from friends and family a few years back, he added, the company did so knowing people would spend less time on the service.

Mr Zuckerberg ended the note by encouraging Facebook's workforce and expressing his gratitude for their work.

There are several proposals for legislation that would address the kinds of harms revealed in the Facebook documents shared by Ms Haugen.

Lawmakers are considering Bills to increase transparency in social media algorithms, change liability protections for online platforms, strengthen privacy protections and even break up the biggest tech companies. But there has been little movement on legislation to tighten tech regulations.

BLOOMBERG