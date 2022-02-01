North Korea's Kim Jong Un blasts his way onto Biden's foreign policy agenda

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - As Mr Joe Biden spars with Russia's Vladimir Putin over Ukraine and China's Xi Jinping over human rights, the US President now has another pressing worry: Mr Kim Jong Un's missiles.

Last month the North Korean leader conducted more weapons tests than he did all last year, including Sunday's (Jan 30) launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile for the first time since 2017.

That effectively ended a halt to long-range missile tests put in place before his first summit in 2018 with former president Donald Trump, signalling Mr Kim is preparing to soon fire a intercontinental ballistic missile that can reach across the US, from Los Angeles to the White House.

So far the Biden administration hasn't budged, with an official on Sunday reiterating a long-held position that the door is open for Mr Kim to return to talks without preconditions.

Publicly it has offered nothing new to entice him back to negotiations, which have been stalled since a Kim-Trump summit in Vietnam collapsed three years ago.

For Mr Kim, it's an opportune time to bolster his nuclear programme and increase his leverage for whenever talks eventually resume.

China and Russia are unlikely to support any US proposals for new sanctions against his regime, limiting the downside for any fresh ICBM tests.

And South Korea has a presidential election in March, meaning a new leader won't be in place to coordinate policies with the US until around the middle of the year.

"The timing couldn't be better for North Korea to conduct these various weapons tests," said Ms Rachel Minyoung Lee, a non-resident fellow with the 38 North Program at the Stimson Centre who worked as an analyst for the CIA's Open Source Enterprise for nearly two decades.

Pyongyang wants to "increase its weapons capabilities to the maximum now, when it knows that not much can or will be done on North Korea issues".

Over the past year, Mr Kim has displayed advancements that show a much more sophisticated nuclear deterrent than when Mr Trump first took office.

Back then, the young leader was still testing Soviet-era Scud missile variants left over from when his father ruled the country until his death in late 2011.

By the time Mr Trump left, Mr Kim had modernised his arsenal with quick-strike missiles equipped with better guidance systems.

Recently, he's tested a hypersonic missile system designed to deploy a warhead that uses high-speed manoeuvrability to evade US-operated interceptors in the region.