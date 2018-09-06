North Korean spy to be charged in Sony Pictures hacking

WASHINGTON (NYTIMES) - The Justice Department plans to charge a North Korean spy in the hacking of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014, according to three government officials familiar with the indictment.

The attack wiped out 70 per cent of Sony Pictures' computer capability and was done in retaliation for the company's production of a comedic film, The Interview, that mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and depicted a plot to assassinate him.

The US government has long explored charging the suspect, Pak Jin Hyok, but indicting him took time because much of the information against him had been classified and could not be included in a criminal indictment.

Pak appeared to work for North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau, the country's closest equivalent to the CIA, according to US intelligence officials. The same intelligence agency is believed to be behind the WannaCry ransomware attack that crippled the British health care system last year and thefts from the Bangladeshi central bank that reaped tens of millions of dollars for the North.

Hours before the Justice Department was set to act, President Donald Trump praised Kim, saying on Twitter that he "proclaims 'unwavering faith in President Trump'. Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together".

It was unclear whether Trump knew about the forthcoming indictment. Justice Department officials declined to comment.