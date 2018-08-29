North Korea warns US over denuclearisation talks: Reports

WASHINGTON/SEOUL • North Korean officials have warned in a letter to the United States that denuclearisation talks were "again at stake and may fall apart", CNN reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The letter was delivered to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and stated that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's government felt the process could not move forward.

"The US is still not ready to meet (North Korean) expectations in terms of taking a step forward to sign a peace treaty," CNN reported, citing sources. The 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving US-led United Nations forces technically still at war with North Korea.

The Washington Post (WP) reported on Monday that US President Donald Trump had called off a visit to North Korea by Mr Pompeo after the latter received a belligerent letter from a senior North Korean official just hours after the trip was announced last week. WP said the exact contents of the message were unclear, but it was sufficiently belligerent that Mr Trump decided to call off the trip on Friday.

Mr Trump also blasted China for not doing enough to help push denuclearisation. China yesterday rejected the "completely irresponsible" accusation that Beijing was not doing enough.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE