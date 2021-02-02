Nobel Peace Prize: Trump's son-in-law nominated

WASHINGTON • Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Mr Avi Berkowitz, were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in negotiating four normalisation deals between Israel and Arab nations known as the "Abraham Accords".

Nominating the pair on Sunday was American attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was eligible to do so in his capacity as a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School.

"The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity. Nor is it an assessment of what the international community may think of those who helped bring about peace. It is an award for fulfilling the daunting criteria set out by Alfred Nobel in his will," he wrote.

Mr Kushner, who is former president Donald Trump's son-in-law, and Mr Berkowitz, who was the Middle East envoy, were key figures in negotiating deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. The deals were the most significant diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East in 25 years.

Mr Kushner said in a statement he was honoured to be nominated for the prize, which will be awarded in October.

