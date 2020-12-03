No widespread voter fraud, says US Attorney-General

WASHINGTON • United States Attorney-General William Barr says the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last month's election, putting pressure on President Donald Trump to give up his quixotic effort to overturn Mr Joe Biden's clear victory.

Mr Barr's comments on Tuesday confirmed the conclusions of the Department of Homeland Security, US intelligence and independent poll watchers that the 2020 election was, in the language of government officials, the "most secure in American history".

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," he told the Associated Press.

Mr Barr's interview came as Mr Trump persisted in claiming, without evidence, that fraudulent voting practices and systems in key states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia had robbed him of a second term.

In tweets on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Trump highlighted testimony being offered in a public hearing on the election in Michigan, which has already certified Mr Biden's win in the state, and a separate Republican-organised event in Virginia.

"People are coming forward like never before. Large truck carrying hundreds of thousands of fraudulent (fake) ballots to a voting centre? Terrible - Save America!" he wrote.

Mr Trump's attorneys, led by Mr Rudy Giuliani, have made numerous allegations, ranging from ballot-box stuffing and fake ballot printing, to thousands of dead people having voted, to vote-counting machines being programmed to favour Mr Biden.

Separately, on Tuesday, staunch Trump supporter and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave his clearest acknowledgement yet that Mr Biden would move into the White House next month.

Discussing stalled negotiations over a stimulus package to jump-start the virus-battered US economy, Mr McConnell said: "There's likely to be a discussion about some additional package of some size, depending on what the new administration wants to pursue."

Recent news reports have said Mr Trump is unhappy with Mr Barr for not making efforts to support his re-election.

But, in a move likely to please Mr Trump, Mr Barr revealed on Tuesday that he had named an independent special prosecutor to investigate the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigators who probed links between Mr Trump's campaign and Russia in the 2016 election.

Mr Trump has claimed that those investigators, including former special counsel Robert Mueller, were part of a corrupt, political "witch hunt" by the "deep state" to undermine his administration.

