Straitstimes.com header logo

News analysis

No seat, no cards at the table: Europe fears being the loser in Trump-Xi deal-making

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump speak during a state dinner at the White House in Washington DC., US, on Sept 24.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump speak during a state dinner at the White House in Washington DC., US, on Sept 24.

PHOTO: REUTERS

avatar-alt

Jonathan Eyal

  • Europe fears being sidelined as the US and China negotiate deals that affect global trade and security without European input or influence.
  • The EU faces economic challenges with a €1 billion (S$1.45 billion) daily trade deficit to China and limited access to critical materials, while US-China cooperation reduces Beijing's incentive to negotiate with Europe.
  • Europe's marginalisation is partly self-inflicted, as it lacks political leverage and fails to coordinate its stance on China and Russia, diminishing its role in a multipolar world order.

AI generated

BRUSSELS – For years, the nightmare scenario feared by European governments was that of a major confrontation between the United States and China: trade tariffs spiralling ever higher, supply chains severed, a clash over Taiwan that would divert US attention from Russia - Europe’s biggest threat.

This week’s state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington has suddenly inverted that fear: what now unsettles Europe’s governments is the prospect of a Sino-American accommodation, on terms set by Washington and Beijing but with the costs exported to everyone else.

See more on

Donald Trump

Xi Jinping

US-China ties

US-China trade war

AI/artificial intelligence

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.