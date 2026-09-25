News analysis
No seat, no cards at the table: Europe fears being the loser in Trump-Xi deal-making
- Europe fears being sidelined as the US and China negotiate deals that affect global trade and security without European input or influence.
- The EU faces economic challenges with a €1 billion (S$1.45 billion) daily trade deficit to China and limited access to critical materials, while US-China cooperation reduces Beijing's incentive to negotiate with Europe.
- Europe's marginalisation is partly self-inflicted, as it lacks political leverage and fails to coordinate its stance on China and Russia, diminishing its role in a multipolar world order.
AI generated
BRUSSELS – For years, the nightmare scenario feared by European governments was that of a major confrontation between the United States and China: trade tariffs spiralling ever higher, supply chains severed, a clash over Taiwan that would divert US attention from Russia - Europe’s biggest threat.
This week’s state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington has suddenly inverted that fear: what now unsettles Europe’s governments is the prospect of a Sino-American accommodation, on terms set by Washington and Beijing but with the costs exported to everyone else.