No reset for Imran Khan if Pakistan does not deliver on terrorist groups

WASHINGTON - The United States is under no illusions on the history of the Pakistan military's support for terrorist groups, a senior administration official told journalists in Washington ahead of a visit to the White House by Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday (July 22).

The remarks came a day after President Donald Trump drew withering criticism for tweeting that the arrest in Pakistan this week of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, leader of the Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) terrorist organisation, had come after a "ten-year search" and "great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him".

"This is the seventh time that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed has been arrested," the senior official said. "That is why we are very clear eyed… he has been arrested and released in the past."

"We will look to see Pakistan take sustained action in terms of actually prosecuting these people, that these arrests are actually contributing to reducing groups like LeT's field (operations)… because quite frankly previous arrests of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed haven't made a difference, the LeT has been able to operate."

The LeT carried out the 2008 Mumbai terror attack which killed 164 people. The US has designated the LET a foreign terrorist organisation and put a price of US$10 million on Hafiz Muhammad Saeed's head. Yet between arrests by authorities in Pakistan, Saeed has widely been known and seen to live openly in Pakistan's second largest city, Lahore, and freely meeting with followers.

The US also wants Pakistan to crack down on the Haqqani Network which, based in Pakistan, carries out cross-border attacks on US and its allied forces in Afghanistan. The US has also designated the Haqqani Network a foreign terrorist organisation.

The US was waiting to see if initial steps taken thus far, are made "irreversible and sustainable," the official said.

Related Story Pakistani PM Imran Khan heading to Washington to meet Trump in bid to resurrect ties with US

Related Story Pakistan begins crackdown on militant groups amid global pressure

On the Afghanistan front, Pakistan had facilitated contacts with the Taleban and met some US requests with respect to the Afghanistan peace process, the official acknowledged. However, the official warned that the US was "at a critical juncture and we need more cooperation from Pakistan, they need to use their full leverage with the Taleban".

The US saw Mr Khan's visit as incentive to do more on these issues, the official said.

The official also repeated a US demand that Pakistan release from prison Dr Shakil Afridi, the physician who helped the CIA find Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

Dr Afridi "is a hero in our country, he helped us capture the mastermind of the 9-11 terror attacks, Osama bin Laden. This is of the utmost importance to us," the official said.

The July 22 meeting between Mr Khan and President Donald Trump will not change either Pakistan's strategic calculus or America's grand strategy, Dr Aparna Pande, research fellow and director of the Hudson Institute's Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia, told The Straits Times.

"US interests and Pakistan's interests do not align at any level," Dr Pande said. "The US wants a stable Afghanistan and views the Haqqani Network and Afghan Taleban as not conducive to its interests; these groups are Pakistan's only allies in Afghanistan," she said.

"The US sees India as an ally and strategic partner and wants an India that plays a greater role in the global arena. Pakistan seeks to keep India tied down and wants parity," she added.