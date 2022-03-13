No proof Ukraine has biological weapons programme: UN

UNITED NATIONS • The UN said it has no evidence that Ukraine has a biological weapons programme, while Washington and its allies accused Russia of spreading the unproven claim as a possible prelude to launching its own biological or chemical attacks.

Russia called a meeting of the 15-member UN Security Council to reassert through its envoy Vassily Nebenzia, without providing evidence, that Ukraine ran biological weapons laboratories with US Defence Department support.

Member countries called the claim "a lie" and "utter nonsense" and used the session to accuse Russia of deliberately targeting and killing hundreds of civilians in Ukraine in an offensive Moscow calls "a special military operation". Russia denies the assertions.

Ms Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, told the council on Friday that the UN is "not aware" of any biological weapons programme in Ukraine, which joined an international ban on such arms, as have Russia and the United States along with 180 other countries.

Under a 2005 agreement, the US Pentagon has assisted several Ukrainian public health laboratories with improving the security of dangerous pathogens and technology used for research. Those efforts have been supported by other countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO told Reuters on Thursday that it had advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in its public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population.

Ms Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US envoy to the United Nations, said Washington was "deeply concerned" that Russia called the session a "false flag effort" to lay the groundwork for its own use of biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Although she provided no evidence of an imminent Russian threat during the meeting, she said: "Russia has a track record of falsely accusing other countries of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating.

"We have serious concerns that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people.

"The intent behind these lies seems clear, and it is deeply troubling."

She added: "We believe Russia could use chemical or biological agents for assassinations, as part of a staged or false flag incident, or to support tactical military operations."

Responding to her statement, Mr Nebenzia recalled then US Secretary of State Colin Powell's 2003 Security Council testimony when Mr Powell presented what Washington claimed was proof that Iraq was hiding banned weapons of mass destruction.

The US used the assertion, which turned out to be false, to justify its 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Answering the Russian envoy, Ms Thomas-Greenfield said: "I know that you expect me to respond but we're not going to give any more airtime to the lies that you're hearing today."

French ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Riviere noted, as did several other envoys, that Russia allegedly used a nerve agent in failed attempts to kill jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, who had defected to Britain, and his daughter.

Russia denies the allegations.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Friday, US President Joe Biden warned Russia that it would pay a "severe price" if its military should use chemical weapons against Ukraine.

