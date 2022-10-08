No new intelligence behind Biden 'Armageddon' comment, says White House

WASHINGTON - The United States has no new intelligence on Russia's nuclear threats, the White House said on Friday, after President Joe Biden referenced a nuclear "Armageddon" on Thursday.

The US also does not have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons, and sees no reason to change its current nuclear posture, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"He was reinforcing what we have been saying, which is how seriously we take these threats about nuclear weapons," Jean-Pierre said.

"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons."

On Thursday, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine has brought the world closer to "Armageddon" than at any time since the Cold-War Cuban Missile Crisis.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in response to Biden's comments, said, "We must speak with prudence."

Biden on Thursday also said he was keeping an eye on Putin and how he might react as Ukraine's military makes gains against Russian invaders.

"For the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have a direct threat to the use of nuclear weapons, if in fact things continue down the path they'd been going," Biden told Democratic donors in New York.

In the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, the United States under president John Kennedy and the Soviet Union under Nikita Khrushchev came close to the use of nuclear weapons over the presence of Soviet nuclear missiles in Cuba.

"If the Cuban Missile Crisis has taught us anything, it is the value of reducing nuclear risk and not brandishing it," Jean-Pierre said on Friday.