No increased risk of miscarriage after jabs, says CDC

WASHINGTON • Pregnant women should be vaccinated against Covid-19, based on a new analysis that did not show increased risk for miscarriage, the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The CDC said on Wednesday that it has found no safety concerns for pregnant women in either the new analysis or earlier studies. It said miscarriage rates after vaccination were similar to the expected rate. Pregnant women can receive any of the three vaccines given emergency authorisation - Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

The agency had not previously recommended pregnant women get vaccinated, but had said they should discuss vaccination with their healthcare providers.

Dr Sascha Ellington, team lead for the Emergency Preparedness and Response team in the CDC's Division of Reproductive Health, said that vaccine uptake in pregnant women has been low, with only 23 per cent receiving at least one vaccine dose.

"We want to increase that," Dr Ellington said, noting that the CDC was working on strategies to have obstetricians and gynaecologists become vaccine providers.

"We want women to be protected. We are not seeing any safety signals, and so the benefits of vaccination really do outweigh any potential or unknown risks."

Pregnancy increases the risk of severe illness from Covid-19, according to the CDC, and Covid-19 during pregnancy increases the risk for preterm birth.

The CDC said it now recommends that all people 12 years and older get vaccinated against Covid-19, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant or might become pregnant in the future.

The new guidance comes as cases and hospitalisations have surged across the US in the past month. Some hospitals in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi have run out of beds, and the outbreak is spreading beyond the US South to Oregon and Washington state.

REUTERS