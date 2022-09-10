THE BIG STORY

Member countries of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) on Friday committed to making their supply chains more resilient and well-integrated, after a two-day meeting in Los Angeles. The IPEF is seen as a move by the United States to counterbalance China's growing influence across the region.

THE BIG STORY

DBS Bank is creating a metaverse virtual world that will allow users to experience building a better, more sustainable world. Dubbed DBS BetterWorld, it will be accessible to the public for free. For this venture, Singapore's largest bank is partnering The Sandbox, an Ethereum-based decentralised virtual gaming world.

INSIGHT

Ginza, which draws comparisons to New York's Fifth Avenue and London's Oxford Street, this year welcomed its first discount stores in 100-yen (S$1) shop Daiso and 300-yen shop 3COINS. Ginza has been evolving and will continue to change, but there is one sure bet: Anything that does not fit the idea of "Ginza-ness" will naturally be phased out.

BUSINESS

The advent of digital banks here has been heralded as a way to meet the banking needs of the underserved, but not everyone is a winner. Users were told that all NTUC and OCBC co-branded cards and accounts will be cancelled by Jan 31. This came as NTUC and Standard Chartered Bank announced the launch of a new jointly owned digital bank.

SPORT

The Safe Sport Commission has named 18 members to its first disciplinary panel to handle moderate to severe cases of misconduct. Led by Senior Counsel Molly Lim, they comprise current and former athletes, coaches, officials and lawyers, and they will serve two-year terms.

LIFE

Local companies and global names showcased innovations in sustainable development at two exhibitions - International Built Environment Week (right) and BEX Asia - held in Singapore this week. New green solutions unveiled included 3D prefabricated bathroom units and "concrete" made of engineered timber.