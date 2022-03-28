THE BIG STORY

White House officials played damage control yesterday after United States President Joe Biden appeared to call for Russian leader Vladimir Putin's ouster in a speech made in Poland on Saturday. The comment raised the stakes over the war in Ukraine, and France called for restraint from world leaders in both words and actions.

The new relaxed rules announced last Thursday for inbound travellers vaccinated against Covid-19 have come at a good time for tour operators here. Many are seeing their bookings plummet as the validity of the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, aimed at boosting local tourism spending, comes to an end this month.

WORLD

China’s punishing overtime culture, especially in its highly competitive tech sector, is in the spotlight again following the deaths of two workers. Last year, the government had warned that the “996” practice – working from 9am to 9pm, six days a week – was illegal.

BUSINESS

Price Kaki, a popular app that helps Singaporeans compare prices of groceries and household essentials, will be adding unit prices of items by their weight or volume, instead of just their total price. This is to tackle "shrinkflation", where companies keep prices the same but shrink the size of their products.

SPORT

Ticketing operator Sistic and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) have apologised after a “major malfunction” delayed many fans from entering the National Stadium for Saturday’s friendly match between Singapore and Malaysia. The derby saw a turnout of 14,896 spectators – a record in the Covid-19 pandemic.

SPORT

Instead of bemoaning the lack of competitions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, national hockey player Ahmad Faris Johari actively sought playing opportunities. The 24-year-old did enough through interviews and video submissions to earn a one-year stint with German club Club zur Vahr Bremen.