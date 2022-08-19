TOP OF THE NEWS

The United States and Taiwan are set to start trade talks this autumn, and hope to achieve economically meaningful outcomes. China said yesterday following the US-Taiwan announcement that it "firmly opposes" the initiative. It also warned the US against doing any deal that could imply Taiwan sovereignty.

OPINION

Florence Nightingale is today famous for her nursing skills, but what is less known is that she was also a whizz at data visualisation back in the 19th century. Opinion editor Grace Ho looks at how "The Lady with the Lamp" used charts and graphs to break policymakers' inertia and ineptitude.

WORLD

A blast at a Kabul mosque on Wednesday killed 21 people and injured 33. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for it.

The Taliban said it was restoring security to Afghanistan, which has seen an overall drop in violence since it took over a year ago. But several large attacks - some claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria - have taken place in urban centres recently.

BUSINESS

A new form of "green" housing loan entering the market can help home owners save more on their lower mortgage rates.

The concept is relatively new here, with only UOB, Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, Maybank and OCBC Bank offering such home loans.

SPORT

Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors yesterday launched the Puma Youth Champions League, whose title sponsorship is worth $280,000, with the inaugural edition to run from next month until May. It will feature the nation's top youth teams across six age groups, and will aid the Unleash The Roar! project.

LIFE

In memory of German film-maker Wolfgang Petersen who died last Friday, why not revisit some of his hits, three of which - spy thriller In The Line Of Fire (1993), disaster flick The Perfect Storm (2000) and war drama Das Boot (1981) - are on Netflix. For more recommendations, check out The Straits Times weekend and dining entertainment guide.