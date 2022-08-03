No change to one-China policy despite trip, insists Washington

Over two dozen Republican senators issued a statement in a show of bipartisan support of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit shortly after she touched down in Taipei last night.

"For decades, members of the US Congress, including previous Speakers of the House, have travelled to Taiwan. This travel is consistent with the US' one-China policy to which we are committed. We are also committed now, more than ever, to all elements of the Taiwan Relations Act," said the statement signed by 26 Republican senators, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Mrs Pelosi said in a statement that her visit was one of several congressional delegations to Taiwan, and "in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy".

"The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo," she said, adding that her visit "honours America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy".

The US had sought to downplay the significance of her visit, insisting ahead of her trip that it did not change America's policy towards Taiwan and that there was no need for escalation from Beijing.

On Monday, the White House said that Mrs Pelosi has the right as Speaker to visit Taiwan and would make her own decisions, as the US Congress is an independent branch of government.

It stressed that nothing had changed about the US' one-China policy, and that Washington does not support Taiwan independence.

"Put simply, there is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with longstanding US policy into some sort of crisis or conflict, or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing.

"Meanwhile, our actions are not threatening and they break no new ground. Nothing about this potential visit - potential visit which, oh, by the way, has precedent - would change the status quo," said Mr Kirby, referring to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's visit to Taiwan in 1997.

He said that China could potentially engage in "military provocations" such as firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan, and operations that break historical norms such as large-scale air entry into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone.

China, which had warned Mrs Pelosi against making the trip, sent fighter jets across the Taiwan Strait earlier yesterday, its state media reported.

US stocks dipped yesterday morning amid rising US-China tensions as Mrs Pelosi headed to Taiwan, with the S&P 500 dropping half a per cent, and the Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial also lower.

Ms Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia Programme at the think-tank German Marshall Fund of the United States, said on Twitter that the probability of war or a serious incident was low.

But China will likely "take a series of military, economic and diplomatic actions to show strength and resolve", she said.

Analysts noted that China has started to put economic pressure on Taiwan, given its import ban on 100 Taiwan food brands on Monday, ahead of Mrs Pelosi's visit.