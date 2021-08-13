No. 2 US diplomat set to meet new Chinese envoy

WASHINGTON • US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was set to meet China's new ambassador to Washington as the world's two largest economies navigate deeply strained relations.

The meeting between Ms Sherman and Mr Qin Gang was to take place yesterday afternoon at the State Department in Washington, according to the department's announcement of its public schedule on Wednesday for the following day.

Mr Qin Gang, 55, who has earned a reputation for often pointed public defences of his country's positions, struck an optimistic tone as he arrived in Washington late last month to take up his post, saying great potential awaited bilateral relations.

In the last week of July, Ms Sherman held high-level talks in China that ended with both sides signalling that the other must make concessions for ties to improve.

Mr Qin previously served as a vice-foreign minister whose recent past portfolios included European affairs and protocol. He also did two stints as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman between 2006 and 2014.

He replaced China's longest serving ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai, 68, who last month announced his departure after eight years in Washington.

Relations between Beijing and Washington deteriorated sharply under former US president Donald Trump, and since taking office in January, President Joe Biden has maintained pressure on China, stepping up sanctions on Chinese officials.

