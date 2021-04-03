Nine-year-old boy among four killed in LA shooting

LOS ANGELES • One of four people shot dead in a suburban Los Angeles real estate office was a nine-year-old boy struck by gunfire in the arms of his wounded mother as she tried in vain to shield him from the attack, officials said.

The authorities also disclosed that the suspected gunman in Wednesday's violence, who was himself wounded before he was taken into custody, knew all of his victims and had a family relationship with at least one of them.

The bloodshed inside a two-storey office complex in the city of Orange, about 48km south-east of downtown Los Angeles, marked the third deadly mass shooting in the United States in a month.

But the suspect's connection with the dead in the California attack appeared to set it apart from the shootings in Georgia and Colorado, where the victims were believed to have been killed at random.

"The preliminary motive is believed to be related to a business and personal relationship which existed between the suspect and all of the victims," Orange Police Department Lieutenant Jennifer Amat told a news conference.

The identities of the victims were being withheld pending notification of relatives, the police said.

The surviving victim, a woman badly wounded while cradling her son in her arms as he was fatally shot, worked at the business, the authorities said. She remained in critical but stable condition on Thursday.

Three other adults - two women and a man - were killed.

The suspect, identified as Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, a resident of the nearby city of Fullerton, also was listed in critical condition.

He may be arraigned on murder charges from his hospital bed, said Orange County District Attorney's office spokesman Kimberly Edds.

He is accused of opening fire in the office of a mobile home real estate firm after first using bicycle-style locks to seal off two sets of gates to the courtyard in the centre of the office building, blocking entry to the complex from the outside.



The suspect in the shooting, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, was himself wounded before being taken into custody.



Police officers, encountering gunfire as they arrived on the scene, were forced to use bolt cutters to open the gates and directly confront the suspect. Two officers initially exchanged gunfire with the gunman from outside the gates.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said: "In the meantime, a horrific rampage was going on in offices and people were dying or were being shot."

Lt Amat said the suspect was arrested once the police entered and found him injured.

Ms Edds said investigators, who recovered a semi-automatic handgun from the scene, did not yet know whether the gunshot he suffered was self-inflicted or from a bullet fired by the police.

The authorities said they also recovered a backpack containing pepper spray, handcuffs and ammunition that they believe belonged to the suspect, who had been staying in a motel room in the California city of Anaheim.

The police said they obtained surveillance camera footage of the suspect at the crime scene.

A still image from that video was released showing the gunman wearing a ball cap, dark glasses and a black bandanna, striding through an office while brandishing a pistol in one hand.

