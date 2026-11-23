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Nine people shot at a central California concert; one in critical condition

The authorities said that they believe the shooting “may be gang-related” but did not elaborate.

Nine people were shot at a concert in central California, leaving one person critically injured with a chest injury, the local sheriff said Nov 22 .

The shooting broke out around 7.30pm on Nov 21 at a concert attended by about 150 people in Strathmore, a small town in Tulare County, a mountainous region in the centre of the state, the county sheriff’s department said in a statement.

An unspecified number of suspects opened fire on the crowd. No arrests were announced.

One 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and required surgery. He remained in critical condition, the sheriff’s department said.

Two other victims ages 19 and 22 also required surgery, while six people sustained minor injuries.

The authorities said that they believe the shooting “may be gang-related” but did not elaborate. The show in the town of roughly 3,000 people featured performers from neighbouring states, the department said.

The department did not immediately respond to emailed questions seeking further details but said there was no longer any immediate threat to the public. AP