Nikki Haley says she won't run for president in 2024 if Trump does

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, said she won't run for president as expected if Donald Trump makes another White House bid, and will support him if he does.

"I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it," Ms Haley told reporters on Monday (April 12) during a visit to South Carolina State University.

"That's something that we'll have a conversation about, at some point, if that decision is something that has to be made."

Mr Trump has teased about another presidential campaign and has suggested he'll make a decision after the 2022 midterm elections that will determine which party controls the House and Senate.

Ms Haley, one of about a dozen potential Republican 2024 candidates, has rebuked Mr Trump over his false claims that the Nov 3 election had been stolen and for his fiery speech on Jan 6 that inspired some of his supporters to march on the US Capitol to stop the counting of Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden.

She told Politico that she didn't think Mr Trump could run again. "He's fallen so far," she said. "We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him."

Asked on Monday when she last spoke to the former president, Ms Haley said it was after the election but before the Jan 6 riot.

Ms Haley said she "had a great working relationship" with Mr Trump and "appreciated the way he let me do my job" as his ambassador to the UN.

"I just want to keep building on what we accomplished," Ms Haley said.