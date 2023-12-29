Nikki Haley, in retreat, says ‘of course the Civil War was about slavery’

NEW YORK - Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and Republican presidential hopeful, on Dec 28 walked back her stumbling answer about the cause of the Civil War, telling a New Hampshire interviewer, “Of course the Civil War was about slavery.”

Her retreat came about 12 hours after a town-hall meeting in New Hampshire, a state that is central to her presidential hopes, where she was asked what caused the Civil War.

She stumbled through an answer about government overreach and “the freedoms of what people could and couldn’t do,” after jokingly telling the questioner he had posed a tough one.

He then noted she never uttered the word “slavery.”

“What do you want me to say about slavery?” Ms Haley replied. “Next question.”

Speaking on a New Hampshire radio show on Dec 28 morning, Ms Haley, who famously removed the Confederate battle flag from the grounds of the South Carolina Capitol in Columbia, said: “Yes I know it was about slavery. I am from the South.”

But she also insinuated that the question had come not from a Republican voter but from a political detractor, accusing President Joe Biden and Democrats of “sending plants” to her town-hall events.

“Why are they hitting me? See this for what it is,” she said, adding, “They want to run against Trump.”

In recent polls, Ms Haley has surged into second place in New Hampshire, edging closer to striking distance of former president Donald Trump. To win the Granite State contest on Jan 23, the first primary election of 2024, she will most likely need independent voters – and possibly Democrats who registered as independents. That is how Senator John McCain of Arizona upset George W. Bush in the state’s 2000 primary.

But the Civil War gaffe may have put a crimp in that strategy.

“I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run,” she said on Dec 27 night, “the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do.”