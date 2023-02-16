Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley swipes at ‘faded names’ in bid for Republican 2024 nomination

CHARLESTON, South Carolina - Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley called on Republicans to move on from “stale ideas” and “faded names”, a veiled swipe at her former boss Donald Trump, as she made her first stop on Wednesday in a campaign for the 2024 presidential nomination.

The former South Carolina governor is just the second Republican to seek the party’s backing to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden, 80, who is expected to seek reelection next year.

Ms Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, hit on a long list of Republican concerns in her speech in Charleston, including border security, spending bills authorised by Democrats in Congress and the recent incursion into US airspace of what US security officials say was a Chinese spy balloon.

“We are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future,” Ms Haley, 51, told a crowd of several hundred supporters.

Ms Haley only mentioned Mr Trump, 76, once during her speech, as she highlighted her foreign policy experience as the former president’s top UN envoy and vowed tough action against US adversaries such as China.

But she will likely face a large field of competitors for the Republican nomination, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former vice-president Mike Pence and her fellow South Carolinian US Senator Tim Scott seen as potential rivals.

Mr Trump said in an interview with Fox News Digital that he was glad she was running.

“She should do what she wants to do and not be bound by the fact that she said she would never do it,” Mr Trump said, referring to comments Ms Haley made in 2021 saying she would not challenge him.

Ms Haley faces an uphill climb: a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found that just 4 per cent of registered Republicans supported her.

Mr Trump received support from 43 per cent of registered Republicans in the poll conducted from Feb 6-13, while 31 per cent said they supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to launch a campaign but has not yet done so.

Mr Biden, who has not formally launched his reelection bid, faces no major Democratic challenger.

But it is early in the 2024 cycle. With more than 20 months remaining until Americans cast ballots, Ms Haley and her rivals have ample time to build their public profiles and raise money.

One rally attendee, Ms Carol Baker, 83, said she liked Mr Trump’s policies but thinks Ms Haley will be able to implement them in a less contentious and more effective fashion.

“His (policies) were wonderful, but his personality got in the way,” she said after Ms Haley’s remarks.